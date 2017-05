Международный опыт и карьера

Support SAP and EDI process within Supply team

Diageo is looking for recent graduates for work with SAP and EDI process within Supply team.

Responsibilities:

— SAP incidents process support: SAP users' queries end-to-end resolution, including issues testing and communication with remote SAP support team when needed

— SAP change requests process support: SAP new developments demand analysis and description, including technical design approval, user acceptance testing and communication with remote SAP support team when needed

— SAP Releases process support: impacted processes analysis and test plan correction when needed

— SAP training: users' SAP level knowledge analysis and training sessions / user manuals preparation when needed

— EDI process support: technical EDI queries end-to-end resolution, new messages analysis including testing and communication with EDI support team / EDI providers when needed