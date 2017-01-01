Новости eGraduate.ru

Citi Investment Banking Analyst Moscow
Institutional Clients Group (ICG) is looking for a Placement Analyst to join the Investment Banking team in Moscow in January 2017. During our Placement Analyst Program you will focus on financial analysis and business development. Top performing Placement Analysts will be hired full time. Подробнее >>
IBM Internship Program
As an IBM Intern hire you will participate in a 9 month Internship Program, consisting of specific education, mentoring, networking and recognition events. Internship is a part-time assignment for active students willing to pass within IBM their practice related to University diploma. Подробнее >>
Renaissance Capital Graduate Programme
The Programme is our resource that develops the new generation of leading investment bankers and business support professionals. Depending on the area selected, the Program will equip you with the technical, financial and soft skills needed for investment banking or a career in business management. Подробнее >>
Philips Lighting Internship program
During our program you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and challenging environment in different departments (Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Procurement, Lighting Design). You will experience unique Philips Lighting corporate culture and will have the opportunity for career development! Подробнее >>
Unilever Future Leaders Programme
Цель UFLP — подготовить будущих лидеров бизнеса уже сегодня. В ходе программы ты получишь возможность пройти ротации в разных отделах и попробовать свои силы. Всего за 2,5 года ты сможешь пройти путь от выпускника до менеджера в одном из отделов Unilever. Подробнее >>