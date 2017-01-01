Новости рынка труда. Выпуск 394 Новости eGraduate.ru Середина декабря — горячий сезон, когда заканчивается отбор на осенние программы для выпускников. Спешите подать последние заявки и начните следующий год на новой работе. Предложения ведущих компаний Citi Investment Banking Analyst Moscow Institutional Clients Group (ICG) is looking for a Placement Analyst to join the Investment Banking team in Moscow in January 2017. During our Placement Analyst Program you will focus on financial analysis and business development. Top performing Placement Analysts will be hired full time. Подробнее >> IBM Internship Program As an IBM Intern hire you will participate in a 9 month Internship Program, consisting of specific education, mentoring, networking and recognition events. Internship is a part-time assignment for active students willing to pass within IBM their practice related to University diploma. Подробнее >> Renaissance Capital Graduate Programme The Programme is our resource that develops the new generation of leading investment bankers and business support professionals. Depending on the area selected, the Program will equip you with the technical, financial and soft skills needed for investment banking or a career in business management. Подробнее >> Philips Lighting Internship program During our program you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and challenging environment in different departments (Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Procurement, Lighting Design). You will experience unique Philips Lighting corporate culture and will have the opportunity for career development! Подробнее >> Unilever Future Leaders Programme Цель UFLP — подготовить будущих лидеров бизнеса уже сегодня. В ходе программы ты получишь возможность пройти ротации в разных отделах и попробовать свои силы. Всего за 2,5 года ты сможешь пройти путь от выпускника до менеджера в одном из отделов Unilever. Подробнее >> Горячие вакансии Стажёр Компания Bosch приглашает студентов на вакансию стажёра. Подробнее >> Обязанности: — Помощь в проведении встреч (заказ пропусков, подготовка переговорных комнат, поддержка переговоров)

— Работа с типовыми договорами (оптимизация существующего процесса, разработка шаблонов)

— Корректировка документов (выявление основных причин, разработка путей по снижению количества ошибок в документах)

— Работа в 1C

— Активное взаимодействие с командой проекта Стажёр в отдел логистики Компания BOSCH приглашает студентов на вакансию стажёра в отдел логистики. Подробнее >> Обязанности: — Подготовка документации и отчетности

— Коммуникации с клиентами отдела

— Подмена сотрудников складской и проектной группы

— Помощь в складской обработке и проектах

— Другие задачи отдела Accenture Strategy — Graduate Analyst Accenture is looking for young specialists for the position of Graduate Analyst at Strategy department. Подробнее >> Responsibilities: As a Strategy Analyst at Accenture, you’ll become part of a strong network created to help you grow and advance your career through coaching and mentoring as well as formal training and development including attending Accenture Strategy College. You’ll be exposed to a broad range of Strategy assignments enabling you to develop core strategy skills through diverse hands-on experience. There will never be a typical day at Accenture, but that’s why people love it here. The opportunities to make a difference within exciting client initiatives are limitless in this ever-changing business landscape. Here are just a few of your day-to-day responsibilities: — Structure and perform analysis and primary research that address business issues and generate insights about client and industry business performance improvement

— Develop business cases and plans that are detailed, actionable and reflect Accenture Strategy’s deep industry, IT and business process acumen

— Present at team and client meetings, and determine the most practical way to drive lasting results based on your insights

— Assist our clients to build the required capabilities for growth and innovation in order to sustain high performance

— Work in multi-disciplinary teams and leverage the power of Accenture’s global reach and end-to-end capabilities to deliver value

— Help clients understand leading-edge technology capabilities and the transformational impact they may have on their business

— Engage with the broader strategy community to foster collaboration and support growth and development of the Strategy business Ассистент/стажер в отдел консалтинга Компания Samolov Group приглашает студентов и выпускников на вакансию Ассистента/стажера в отдел консалтинга Подробнее >> Обязанности: — Знакомство с услугами, проектами и историей Samolov Group

— Работа с базой данных

— Обработка первичной документации

— Поиск информации, анализ и составление отчетов

— Индивидуальные проектные задания

